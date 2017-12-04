Samsung India forays into air purifier segment

Electronics major Samsung said it has forayed into the air purifier segment to expand its portfolio of consumer electronics.

According to a PTI report: The company launched two premium air purifiers and said its product provides purification through advanced PM 2.5 filters.

With this launch, Samsung has forayed into a new category and expanded the portfolio in the consumer electronics segment, it said.

“The indoor allergens and irritants pose greater danger today because we are spending more time indoors due to rise in pollution level outside,” Vice-President – Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, Rajeev Bhutani told PTI.

The products are priced at Rs 15,490 and Rs 41,990, respectively.

Samsung air purifiers are designed to combat indoor pollution in the most effective way with the least power consumption, Bhutani said.