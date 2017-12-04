Croma focuses on experiential retail to win over markets

Catering to the surging interests of tech enthusiasts, Croma, the leading electronics retailer, has collaborated with OnePlus to redefine personalised retail experience for customers in India. Under this collaboration, the OnePlus 5T is now available at select Croma stores across 9 major cities from November 28, 2017 onwards.

The partnership which came through in September, this year, offers premium experiential touch points across key cities, ensuring easy accessibility to OnePlus products in a comfortable environment at a conveniently located store. The decision to include OnePlus to its portfolio, comes from the company’s vision to give their customers the best in-store experience before they finally buy the product.

Further building on the company’s customer engagement initiatives, Croma recently introduced ‘Gadgets of Desires’ a Croma SIS set-up that adorns a gamut of innovative and unique gadgets for the tech-savvy customer.

Ensuring a seamless omni-experience journey, Croma has also set-up an Endless Aisle zone in each of their stores. These zones help customer to see and find those products which aren’t at the store but can be easily order via the Endless Aisle portal powered by croma.com

According to a Croma Spokesperson, “Croma has always been a customer-centric retail company, with a key focus on customer satisfaction, across all stores. The partnership with OnePlus will enable the company to provide its patrons an interface with the phone. This will help them understand technology better, through experiential retail, thereby making an effort to get the company’s target customers to touch, feel and experience products, personally. Building on this approach, Croma will further strengthen customer trust, while constantly upgrading the delight quotient.”

General Manager, OnePlus, Vikas Agarwal said, “OnePlus 5T has received overwhelming response in India and globally and now with Croma, more users across India will get the opportunity to experience and buy for instant gratification. At Croma, the OnePlus 5T will be available for sale at same price and would include the same offers as available on other authorized channels, including Rs 1,500 cashback on HDFC bank debit and credit cards.”

Available at a starting price of Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 5T sports an immersive 18:9 Full Optic AMOLED Display, powerful dual camera optimized for low light performance and one of the fastest facial recognition technologies on the market. The OnePlus 5T continues to offer unparalleled flagship experience powered by the most powerful chipset- Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Processor, precisely-tuned software, Dash Charge, upto 8 GB of RAM – with a slew of new additions on Oxygen OS for the most intuitive and refined Android experience.