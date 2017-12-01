Miraj Cinemas to add 100 more screens in next three years

From providing a wholesome entertainment experience with the perfect blends of the best of sound and display technologies to the comfortable interiors like reclining chairs and disabled friendly infrastructure, one of the fastest growing theatre chains in India- Miraj Cinemas is now all set to take a giant leap by adding 100 more screens in next three years.

In an exclusive interview with Indiaretailing, Managing Director, Miraj Entertainment, Amit Sharma revealed on the sidelines of India Retail Forun 2017, “We started in 2012 and within a span of five years, we have crossed 100 screens mark. Out of which, 82 screens are already operational and 28 more screens are in the fit-outs. We look forward to have another 100 screens in next three years time.”

The upcoming screens will be concentrated mainly in Southern India covering regions like Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka. The brand is also looking to open new screens at Uttar Pradesh as post-GST, the market has become more lucrative.

“In pre-GST era the entertainment tax was higher, but now as the situation has improved, UP is the next place where Miraj is going to concentrate,” said Sharma.

He further added, “50 per cent of our screens are in Tier I cities and rest 50 per cent of them are divided among Tier II and III cities. We have expanded very well across India and if you look at our presence right now, we are there in 12 states of India. We eye to be a pan-India chain and that is how we are expanding,” Sharma further added.

Miraj Cinemas is making its presence feel at National multiplex chain segment. Giving ‘value for money’ to the movie buffs, Miraj Cinema believes in promoting not just the Bollywood and Hollywood films but regional cinemas too. Be it out-of-the-box movie distribution strategy or the extensive promotional and marketing model, Miraj Cinemas is uncompromisingly capturing markets in metro cities to smaller towns/cities to create a more widespread awareness about the company.

According to Sharma, “We always put ourselves as value for money multiplex chain. We give the entire ambience, experience of a good multiplex screen but at much cheaper rates.”

Sharma further added, “Apart from this, we have interactive walls and interactive cafes. We are also doing a lot of customer engagement programs based on the technology.”

The brand which clocked Rs 82 crore revenue last fiscal is looking forward to hit the target of Rs 200 this year.