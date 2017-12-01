Home Food Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar opens restaurant in Goa

After Dharamsala, actor has opened his second restaurant Morgan’s Page in Goa.

After Dharamsala, actor Prateik Babbar has opened his second restaurant Morgan's Page in Goa

Babbar, who turned a year older on November 28, is exhilarated about the new restaurant. It serves as an all-day bistro with its quirky Alice In Wonderland theme, read a statement.

“This birthday I wanted to do something different rather than just throwing a big bash and getting wasted. So I decided to work on my restaurant business along with my partner Bala Murugan. After opening up the first restaurant in Dharamsala earlier this year, we got a five-star rating in no time and felt the need to launch another restaurant,” Babbar said.

“Goa is like second home to me, I have some great memories there when it comes to food, music and dance and since there is a lot of international influx, it poses as a perfect venue. We had a trial run five days ago and now we are fully running,” he added.