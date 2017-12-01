Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar opens restaurant in Goa

After Dharamsala, actor Prateik Babbar has opened his second restaurant Morgan’s Page in Goa.

Babbar, who turned a year older on November 28, is exhilarated about the new restaurant. It serves as an all-day bistro with its quirky Alice In Wonderland theme, read a statement.

“This birthday I wanted to do something different rather than just throwing a big bash and getting wasted. So I decided to work on my restaurant business along with my partner Bala Murugan. After opening up the first restaurant in Dharamsala earlier this year, we got a five-star rating in no time and felt the need to launch another restaurant,” Babbar said.

“Goa is like second home to me, I have some great memories there when it comes to food, music and dance and since there is a lot of international influx, it poses as a perfect venue. We had a trial run five days ago and now we are fully running,” he added.