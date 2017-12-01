Splash Fashion to host midnight shopping marathon for 24 hours at Viviana Mall

Leading brand Splash Fashion located at Viviana Mall is coming up with a Midnight Shopping Marathon – one of its kind 24 hour midnight fashion sale of flat 60 per cent.

Midnight Shopping Marathon will happen on December 3, 2017 from midnight 00:01 am to 11:59 pm. The retail fashion brand is offering flat 60 per cent off on all of their merchandise.

It’s a good news for night wanderers, late night movie goers or people going to mall for late night dinner who feel like shopping late in the night. They can simply enjoy the retail therapy by picking up their favourite clothing merchandise during midnight hours.

One can opt for pre-registration to skip the queue for the all day and all night sale at Viviana Mall. The fashion store brand is also offering free gifts for the first 200 customers in queue. It’s a concept which offers shoppers convenience to shop at any time of the day.