Telangana govt urges retailers to pass on GST benefits to consumers

The Telangana government has urged retailers to pass on to consumers the benefit of recent reduction in rates of GST on several items.

At a meeting here, all major retailers, “including Flipkart India Ltd, readymade, optical and jewellery dealers and supermarkets among others, in twin cities were impressed upon the need to pass on the benefit to the consumers where ever there is tax reduction under GST Act,” the Commissioner of State Tax said in a release.

The provisions of anti-profiteering in the GST Act have been explained to them, it said, adding that they have “assured to pass on the benefits of tax reduction to the consumers”.

In its 23rd meeting held on November 10 in Guwahati, the GST Council had decided to reduce the GST rate on a number of items and the changes came into effect from the midnight of November 14, it said.

The benefit of reduction in the GST rate has to be passed on by the retail suppliers to the consumers by way of commensurate reduction in prices, the release added.