    Reliance Digital collaborates with Fossil to introduce new range of smart watches

    Consumer electronics chain has joined hands with watch retailer Pvt Ltd to launch a range of smart watches across its select stores.

    Reliance Digital collaborates with Fossil to introduce new range of smart watches
    Consumer electronics chain Reliance Digital has joined hands with watch retailer Fossil India Pvt Ltd to launch a range of smart watches across its select stores

    To begin with, the portfolio of watches will be available at Reliance Digital’s showroom in A S Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, a company statement said.

    VP, Managing Director, Fossil India, said, “We are well represented across most department chain formats and this is our first ever association with a consumer electronics chain.”

    CEO of Reliance Digital, added, “Wearable Tech is fast becoming a necessity and the addition of Fossil smart watches to our robust Wearable Tech portfolio offers wider choice to our customers, all under one roof.”

