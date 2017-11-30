Reliance Digital collaborates with Fossil to introduce new range of smart watches

Consumer electronics chain Reliance Digital has joined hands with watch retailer Fossil India Pvt Ltd to launch a range of smart watches across its select stores.

To begin with, the portfolio of watches will be available at Reliance Digital’s showroom in A S Rao Nagar, Secunderabad, a company statement said.

VP, Managing Director, Fossil India, Johnson Verghese said, “We are well represented across most department chain formats and this is our first ever association with a consumer electronics chain.”

CEO of Reliance Digital, Brian Bade added, “Wearable Tech is fast becoming a necessity and the addition of Fossil smart watches to our robust Wearable Tech portfolio offers wider choice to our customers, all under one roof.”