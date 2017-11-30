Kiehl’s expands retail presence; opens flagship outlet at Ambience Mall

Kiehl’s Since 1851, the New York City-based apothecary and creator of fine quality skin and hair care, opened its doors in Ambience Mall, Gurugram. With the launch of it’s new store of the future flagship store, Kiehl’s also announced the launch of the Limited Edition Ultra Facial Cream in association with Autism Speaks and Academy Award Winner Actor Matthew McConaughey.

Kiehl’s Gurugram store will bring the spirit of ‘Store of the Future’ to the community and will offer specific store characteristics such as Sampling Hub, Gifting Area and Service Hub. The old-world apothecary aesthetic is infused with modern elements that reflect both the surrounding community and are a nod to the company’s New York roots in the City’s East Village neighborhood. Historic elements is a delight reserved for visitors, including an iconic vintage Harley motorcycle and Kiehl’s famed ‘Mr. Bones’ skeleton.

“We believe in the efficacy of our formulas and committed to offer customers regimens tailored for their specialized needs. Our mission is to serve our customers individual needs and as we look forward to opening yet another flagship store of the country, this definitely makes us more enthusiastic and confident of our long standing heritage,” says MD, L’Oreal, Jean Cristophe Letellier.

“At Kiehl’s, we strive to offer our beloved skin care products through the most attentive and personal service possible, a reflection of our enduring legacy has been the heart of the brand. As Kiehl’s reaches another milestone by launching its new Store of the Future in Gurugram, we feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to support the cause of Autism along with, as supporting special causes is an epitome that Kiehl’s flamboyantly uplifts.” says, COO, Kiehl’s, Shriti Malhotra.

In addition, as with all Kiehl’s stores, the new Gurugram location continues Kiehl’s unique ‘try before you buy’ sampling initiative, initially conceptualized more than 92 years ago at the original flagship store, as well as its long-standing money-back guarantee and hassle-free return policy. These initiatives have set Kiehl’s apart from its competitors in the marketplace and have long characterized the company in the eyes of its most loyal fans.

Kiehl’s was founded as an old-world apothecary in New York’s East Village neighborhood. Its unique, extensive background represents a blend of cosmetic, pharmaceutical, herbal, and medicinal knowledge developed and advanced through the generations.