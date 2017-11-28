Taapsee Pannu to front ads of Women’s Horlicks

Actress Taapsee Pannu has been named brand ambassador of GSK Consumer Healthcares’ Women’s Horlicks, which has been designed specifically for women’s nutritional needs.

“Women are pushing boundaries in all walks of life today and therefore, a healthy body plays a vital role in the success of this journey. Women’s Horlicks plays an integral role in strengthening our foundation – our bones so that our bodies can keep up with our passion to achieve,” Taapsee said in a statement.

“I look forward to doing some great work with the brand to strengthen their cause of spreading awareness about bone strength so that nothing holds back the potential of today’s women – the superheroes.”

Area Marketing Lead, Nutrition and Digestive health, GSK Consumer Healthcare India, Vikram Bahl said: “Taapsee truly embodies the brand’s personality in her actions and values as a new age woman, who dons many hats and needs the support of a strong body to do so.”

“Well known for her impactful roles, she is a great fit that brings alive the brand’s philosophy of making women strong inside-out.”