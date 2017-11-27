Carl F. Bucherer opens first boutique in Shanghai

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Carl F. Bucherer has opened an exclusive monobrand boutique at Nanjing West Road 1045, Shanghai.

Located in the heart of the vibrant metropolis, the boutique offers clients a unique brand experience and a wonderful collection of high-quality timepieces made in Switzerland. On the occasion of the opening, an exclusive gala dinner was held ; the theme, Golden Moment: Celebration of Distinct Excellence, was the perfect way to celebrate the 130-year-old watch brand embarking on its new journey.

The First Monobrand Boutique in Shanghai

The new Shanghai boutique’s interior exudes understated luxury, accentuated by the golden, baroque-in-spired elements of the logo and the distinctive brand imagery, which also reflects the cosmopolitan nature of the city of Lucerne, Switzerland, where the company was founded. Famed Chinese actress Li Bingbing, Carl F. Bucherer’s first Global Brand Ambassador, also features in the boutique’s decor, set against the impressive backdrop of Lucerne.

This underlines the family-owned watch company’s ambition to continue growing while raising the profile of Lucerne as a cosmopolitan destination. Following Moscow and Lucerne, the new Shanghai boutique is the third monobrand boutique to be opened by Carl F. Bucherer in 2017.

Opening Ceremony

To make the occasion even more memorable, Li Bingbing attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony, together with Sascha Moeri, CEO of Carl F. Bucherer.

“Being the first Global Brand Ambassador for Carl F. Bucherer and witnessing this historical moment for this brand in China is my own personal ‘golden moment’,” said Li Bingbing.

Moeri was also thoroughly pleased with the result: “I am both overjoyed and extremely proud to unveil Carl F. Bucherer’s first boutique in China featuring its new brand identity in order to pro-mote our 130-year-old watchmaking expertise. The Chinese market values tradition as well as the pursuit of an elegant, modern lifestyle. It means a lot for us to gain even more support and recognition here.”

Exclusive Gala Dinner

After the opening ceremony, longtime and new friends of the brand were invited to an exclusive dinner party at the Portman Ritz-Carlton, presented with the theme: ‘Golden Moment: Celebration of Distinct Excellence.’

During the event, CEO Sascha Moeri expressed his gratitude to all those present, looked back on the company’s achievements in the past century, and spoke about the breakthrough popularity of Carl F. Bucherer’s new Manero Flyback models. The dinner offered a fitting way to celebrate the opening of the new boutique, an important milestone in the brand’s successful expansion in China.