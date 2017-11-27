Zucca Pizzeria plans to open 100 outlets across South India in two years

City-based Zucca Pizzeria is planning to open 100 outlets across South India in another two years, a company official said.

According to a PTI report: With three outlets in the city and three more in the pipeline, the company has 17,000 unique pizza delivery customers, which will be increased to one lakh customers in the next one year, Founder, Zucca, Arunkumar was quoted by PTI as saying.

He further said there were plans to open 100 outlets in the next two years as there was good demand for freshly baked hand-crafted pizzas, unlike those available in leading brands.

More entrepreneurs were willing to open franchisees, with an investment of Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh each, he added.

Stating that the company has its own billing system, which eliminates the traditional PoS and uses mobile devices for taking orders, Arunkumar said that this method was quick and easy to take orders, which created efficiency and also huge saving in capital investment.

Zucca has partnered with an online company ASK, which has many kiosks in populated residential areas and apartments across the city, he said.