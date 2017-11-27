Home Food Tiffany’s opens cafe at its Fifth Avenue outlet

Tiffany’s opens cafe at its Fifth Avenue outlet

The New York-based jewelry chain has opened a restaurant at its flagship Fifth Avenue location in Manhattan.

The iconic Tiffany Blue is infused throughout the interior of the restaurant, covering the walls, chair slipcovers, banquettes and serviceware

Its first-ever retail concept will serve American classics that change with the season.

The Blue Box Café serves a set-price breakfast at US $29, lunch at US $39 and afternoon tea service at US $49. Menu items range from berries and croissants to avocado toast, truffled eggs and finger sandwiches. A cake shaped and decorated like a Tiffany box is available for US $36.

