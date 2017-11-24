Bisleri goes local with regional language labels

India’s leading mineral water brand, Bisleri is all set to get local in different states of the country. With first of its kind move, Bisleri is now available with labels in regional languages across India. The move aims to connect with the local people in different markets and help them to identify and relate to the brand in languages they understand.

Anjana Ghosh, Director of Marketing at Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “India being a multi-lingual country, people prefer communication in their local language too. Labels in local languages will be emotionally appealing to consumers. Also, consumers will be able to recognize the genuine Bisleri bottle and avoid buying counterfeit products or products which spell differently but look the same. A large number of consumers in our country are not comfortable with English. Bisleri bottles now carry brand name in both English and local language to ensure that the end consumer gets Bisleri when he/she asks for and does not mistake any other brand for Bisleri.”

“Bisleri has 122 bottling plants present across India and this change is being made for all these plants for all pack sizes. All label manufacturers have to change the plate on which they are printing the label and that’s an investment we’ve had to make.” added Ghosh.

Through this initiative, Bisleri intends to connect with the consumers in their mother tongue. Labels are released in several local languages like Hindi in Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttaranchal, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh; Marathi language labels in Maharashtra and Goa, Gujarati in Gujarat, Punjabi in Punjab, Tamil in Tamil Nadu, Telugu in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Assamese in Assam & North East, Malayalam in Kerala, Kannada in Karnataka, Bengali in West Bengal, Oriya in Orissa, across different SKUs.