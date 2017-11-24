First Tom Ford beauty store opens in London

Debuting on November 20, 2017, the first Tom Ford beauty standalone store is the ultimate in luxury beauté, expressed through Tom Ford’s singular vision. Located in historic Covent Garden (3 The Market Building) this store is a pivotal moment in the evolution of the brand.

The new design of light and layered grey glass sculpture creates a visually arresting play on objects and space while highlighting his collection of makeup, skincare and fragrance for women and men.

Tom Ford’s inimitable touch reverberates in every dimension of the store, beginning with the LED screens lining the façade with the latest campaigns. Halos of light and floating white marble slabs showcase the exquisite design of his products, fully immersing you in the convergence of glamour and technology for the most luxurious retail environment.

A complete vision of the breadth of the world of TOM FORD BEAUTY, each room – Color Room, Fragrance Room, Makeup Room, Private Makeup Services Room, Grooming Room and VIP/ Event Space – in the 130 square meter store features its own enhanced shopping experiences, equipped with various digital technologies that unite technical innovation, bespoke sculptural design and the most coveted customer services.