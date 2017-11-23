Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 200 crore to expand production capacity at Shirwal plant

Godrej Appliances, the consumer durables division of the Godrej Group, said that it will invest Rs 200 crore to expand the production capacity at its Shirwal manufacturing plant in Maharashtra.

According to a PTI report: To be operational by the end of 2019, the new factory shed will increase production capacity of premium products by 7 lakh units, including 3 lakh high-end refrigerators and 3 lakh fully automatic washing machines, the company said.

It had also invested Rs 200 crore in its Mohali plant last year.

Business Head and EVP, Godrej Appliances, Kamal Nandi was quoted by PTI as saying: “The proposed expansion, once complete, will allow us to meet the increasing demand of premium products from Indian customers and expand our footprint to an even larger area.”

With the latest expansion, the total production capacity of the company will increase by 7 lakh units to 46 lakh units annually, and generate additional employment for 400 people.