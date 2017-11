In Pics: Design concept of Reliance Industries’ mattress and pillow brand Recron

Reliance Industries has opened pilot store for their ‘Recron’ brand at Hypercity, Viviana Mall, Mumbai.

The first in a series of 50 stores to open this year, the design concept for the mattress and pillow brand focuses on how performance, energy and immunity is dependent on the quality of one’s sleep.

Here is a glipmse of how the store looks:-

Design Concept