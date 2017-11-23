McCain Foods’ Chandrakant K joins Chevon Agrotech as Head of Sales and Marketing

Chevon Agrotech Private Limited, a leading integrated frozen food company has announced that Chandrakant K has been roped in as the Head of Sales & Marketing.

In his new role, Chandrakant will head the company’s sales team and develop new business opportunities for Chevon’s expansion into global markets. Chandrakant brings with him nearly 11 years of experience in the food and retail industry, having worked previously at McCain Foods, the largest marketer and manufacturer of frozen French fries, potato specialties and appetizers with sales in more than 160 countries.

During his five-year tenure as the National Sales Development Manager at McCain Foods India Pvt.Ltd. retail division, he was responsible for driving accelerated growth, trade marketing, channel management, and asset management for retail channels.

CEO and Founder, Chevon Agrotech, Rizwan Thakur said, “We want to welcome Chandrakant on behalf of the entire Chevon Agrotech Board and are excited to work with him in leading the company through its next phase of growth. Chandrakant’ s people-centric leadership style, industry expertise, strong winning attitude, personality and market understanding are valuable assets for the organisation thatwill help Chevon Agrotech sustain its global success. Chandrakant will also head the future organisational expansion by developing new business opportunitiesto help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals.”

Chandrakant K commented, “I am very excited to join the Chevon Agrotech team and I am thrilled to be taking on the role of Head of Sales & Marketing role. With a smart, young, and passionate team, and a strong brand portfolio,I believe the potential for growth and value creation for Chevon is tremendous. I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent sales and growth in profit margin.I look forward to joining the Chevon Agrotech team and working with each member to drive growth in the long-term.”

Chevon Agrotech recently received a substantial funding from Singapore-based investment management firm, Greenfield Advisory. The company has channelled this capital infusion into developing new products, launching marketing campaigns, and ramping up distribution in both domestic and international markets.