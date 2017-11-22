Nokia to digitally empower 500 weavers of Tamil Nadu

Nokia on Monday announced the launch of a cluster development programme which will digitally empower the weaver community and connect them to technology and the marketplace in the villages of Tamil Nadu.

The programme titled ‘KanchiLoom’ and to be implemented in partnership with Delhi-based non-profit Digital Empowerment Foundation (DEF), will provide training and easy access to internet and wireless connectivity to 5,000 community members, including 500 weavers of three villages in Kanchipuram.

The project will enable weavers to embrace new technologies, designs, and scale-up traditional weaving methods by employing Information Communication Technology (ICT) tools and digital connectivity for marketing and sales.

“We strongly believe that digital inclusion is an important pillar for socio-economic growth. Our collaboration and support for social development programs focus on the use of technology to enable equal access to opportunities in education and training for all sections of society,” Head of Customer Marketing and Communications for Nokia India, Amit Marwah said in a statement on Monday.

“The KanchiLoom project is one such endeavour to assist the weavers and entrepreneurs in the cluster to hone their skills and to use digital knowledge and connectivity to realise their full potential,” Marwah added.

As part of the initiative, an e-commerce portal will also be established to promote greater self-reliance amongst weavers through direct market access, the report said.

“We believe that KanchiLoom programme will truly transform the lives of the weavers by providing them with training and access to the internet and wireless connectivity,” said Founder-Director, Digital Empowerment Foundation, Osama Manzar.

“The entrepreneurs in the region will further benefit from the e-commerce portal and specific entrepreneurship training provided as part of the initiative. The programme will help the community to learn about new opportunities and growth areas,” Manzar added.