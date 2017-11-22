IKEA gives a sneak peek to its products and solutions at IKEA Hej HOME in Hyderabad

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishing retailer, has opened doors to its first experiential centre – IKEA Hej HOME in Forum Mall, HiTEC city, Hyderabad.

Designed for a six month duration, IKEA Hej HOME highlights what IKEA stands for and what to expect from an IKEA store. Hej HOME is an inspirational exhibition of IKEA products and solutions where future IKEA customers can experience IKEA products before they can actually buy it from its stores in spring 2018.

IKEA Hej HOME reflects IKEA’s understanding of life at home in India and its unique home furnishing solutions for Indian homes. Besides the products, IKEA Hej HOME also gives a peek into IKEA’s long standing relationship with India, its history and philanthropic activities. It also showcases the IKEA food offer and room settings based on its learnings of Life at Home in Hyderabadi families, especially those living with children. The display includes the bedroom, living area, kitchen and dining, play area among others.

CEO, IKEA India, Juvencio Maeztu said on the occasion,“We are excited to finally meet the Hyderabad society and open doors to our first experiential HOME for them. With the launch of IKEA Hej HOME today, we are getting closer to the first IKEA India store opening. We hope our future customers will have a good experience and get inspired to do more things with their homes when they are able to buy IKEA products next spring. On behalf of the whole IKEA organization, we feel truly humbled by all the support we have got from our stakeholders in our Hyderabad journey so far. We feel very welcome and IKEA cannot wait to becoming a part of people’s lives and homes.”

Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, Ulf Smedberg said “We are delighted to be in India and the IKEA Hej HOME launch in Hyderabad today, is a great opportunity to meet the many people who share our passion for home, children, family, food and most importantly our strong values of togetherness and love! Hey HOME is a concept exhibition where we showcase our well designed products, inspiring solutions and get the many people ready to connect with the brand IKEA in a meaningful way. HEJ (Hello) HYDERABAD!”

At IKEA Hej HOME, visitors will connect with IKEA in many ways. They can sign up for IKEA FAMILY, IKEA’s loyalty program, through which our customers can participate in many exciting HOME activities even before the store opens. Different workshops and interactive sessions are also planned for visitors during the next six months including home improvement topics and cooking sessions.

Through this exposition, IKEA also looks forward to connect withpotential future coworkers, especially the women in Hyderabad. IKEA has a non-negotiable commitment to hire 50 per cent women co-workers at all levels in India. Those interested will have a chance to get more information and interact with IKEA co-workers. As the IKEA experience cannot be complete without food, visitors can also get a glimpse of the IKEA Food offer and taste Swedish and Indian delicacies that will be sold in IKEA store’s 1,000-seat restaurant, one of the largest in the world.

IKEA plans to bring Hej HOME to the other cities where it will open stores. After the Hyderabad store, the second store will open in Mumbai during 2019, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi NCR.

For now, IKEA Hej HOME in Forum mall is the one stop destination to get a sneak peek into the Swedish retailer’s famous home furnishings offer!