Kohinoor Foods Ltd introduces organic products range ‘Green Grown’

Kohinoor Foods Ltd has recently introduced ‘Green Grown’ range of 100 per cent certified organic products to cater to the ever increasing demand of organic food worldwide.

The Green Grown range lays emphasis on creating ‘Satvik’ food, abundant in ‘Prana’ – the universal life force energy required for healthy living.

“The Green Grown range of organic products is a unique initiative where ‘Satvik’ food is nurtured with natural manure and nutrient compounds with farm crop rotation at regular intervals. Our produce aims to be whole food and full of life force as they are in their natural fresh state,” said VP – Marketing, Kohinoor Foods Ltd., Puneet Mahajan.

In 1989, Kohinoor Foods Ltd embarked upon its journey in food manufacturing. Over time, Kohinoor’s basmati rice, ready-to-eat curries, meals, simmer sauces, cooking pastes, spices, seasonings and frozen foods have become an intrinsic part of millions of kitchens across the world in over 65 countries.