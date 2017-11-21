Mr Button raises pre-series A funding led by Jetty Ventures, Sandeep Daga

Khetan Apparel Pvt Ltd (Owner of Mr Button, a premium menswear brand) has successfully raised pre Series A round of funding led by UAE based Jetty Ventures and Sandeep Daga, Founder of Nine Rivers Capital along with a few other HNIs.

In a short span of last three years, Mr Button has emerged as a leading premium menswear brand attracting huge traction on fashion marketplaces as well on it’s own online channel www.mrbutton.in.

Patrons of Mr Button include celebrities from Bollywood to players of the Indian cricket team who find Mr Button fulfilling their dressing needs through rich styling and their unique ‘Structured Fit’ that distinctively stands out on its own. In just a few years, Mr Button has built a strong hold on various categories such as blazers, trousers, shirts, t-shirts, nehru jackets, bandhgalas, joggers and many such core menswear categories with it’s product differentiation and a great fit.

Mr Button has also been recognised as the Most Emerging Menswear Brand of the nation by a leading fashion e-commerce marketplace in India.

After establishing a strong online presence, Mr Button has rolled out it’s Omnichannel strategy by opening their first Guideshop in Gurugram in August 2017. Wondering what a Guideshop is – its not just a retail store but an experiential zone for men to explore fashion and witness transformation of their dressing needs. The Guideshop proudly boasts of Personal Stylists, who actively assist customers in making the right dressing choices after understanding their styling needs, likes and dislikes and then pulling out the perfect outfit for them or enable them to use the Made-to-Measure service that allows a total customisation of style, fabric, trims and colour. The next Mr Button Guideshop is opening shortly in Phoenix Market City, Pune later this month.

Mr Button was founded by Deepak Khetan and Akshat Singh who became part time bespoke designers on Delhi University campus out of passion and then went on to make fashion as their mainstay after gaining relevant education from leading institutions.

CEO, Mr Button, Khetan has been clear in stating that “To build a successful brand, one requires a holistic approach and a strong brand DNA flowing throughout the organisation. We constantly thrive to bring together key elements of fashion to achieve our shared brand vision.”

Chief of Products, Akshat Singh shared his vision, “The next 12 months are going to be action packed for us and our customers. We as a team, live the life of our customers. With every new collection, we try to innovate and get fashion forward menswear that are weaved around our customer’s lifestyle.”

Commenting on the investment Sandeep Daga, one of the lead investors shared his thought “Deepak Khetan has built a phenomenal brand and achieved significant scale in a boot-strapped mode without losing sight of unit economics and building a profitable business. That speaks volumes about the leadership and the robustness of the business model. We believe Mr Button is very well poised to grow in size and stature in years to come.”