Majority of online customers dissatisfied with products: Survey

A survey participated in by 18,000 people has revealed that 62 per cent experienced significant variations between online reviews and the final product received.

Many consumers have reported that a lot of the reviews on e-commerce sites are fake or planted, according to a survey conducted by citizen’s engagement platform LocalCircles.

Asked if the consumers trusted the product reviews on e-commerce sites, 56 per cent responded in the negative while 31 per cent responses were affirmative.

Some consumers in a structured discussion had earlier reported that many e-commerce sites did not publish a bad product review written by the consumer on their sites.

Another poll asked consumers if their low product rating had ever been rejected or unpublished. Thirty-four per cent said it personally happened to them and 30 per cent said it had not happen to them.

In the next poll, 65 per cent consumers said they did not trust product ratings on e-commerce sites. Only 22 per cent said they trusted them and 13 per cent chose not to answer the question.