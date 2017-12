In previous years, researchers have measured and described the expansion of e-commerce in FMCG.

We have seen the share in value of this channel growing to 4.6 per cent. Last year, online experienced a 30 per cent growth in sales, twice that of 2015 growth and much higher than the mere 1.3 per cent increase generated by all FMCG channels in 2017.

