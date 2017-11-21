Anupam T, Vice President, Oberoi Mall

Anupam T, Vice President of Oberoi Mall is an instrumental personality who has carved a niche for himself in industry. Spanning a career of more than two decades Anupan T comes with an enriching industry expertise and wide range of experience in the field of hospitality, retail and real estate.

A veteran in the industry, his role at Oberoi Mall is all encompassing. His responsibility entails smooth functioning of the mall, financial management, mall operations, retail planning, and revenue generation among others.

Leading from the front, Anupam is also very closely associated with stakeholder management, maintaining good relationships with in-house retailers, customers and the external environment. He has always encouraged activities to ensure good consumer connect and enhance the shopping experience for customers.

He is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and ICSC (International Council of Shopping Centers) School for Professional Development, New York.

He has attained managerial expertise and efficiency in the retail and hospitality sector working with some leading retail brands and food chains in the country. In his professional experience of 22 years he has worked with prominent brands like K Raheja Corp. – Inorbit Mall, Kalpataru – Korum Mall, Runwal Group – R City Mall, Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s & Barista to name a few and brought significant changes through this journey and worked efficiently to improve the brand.

Anupan T strongly believes that Oberoi Mall is amongst the fastest growing retail brands in the country and has succeeded to the highest degree in a short span of time. With his vision and passion for excellence, Anupam hopes to make Oberoi Mall a great destination for the entire family offering the ultimate mix of ‘Fun-Food-Fashion-Films.