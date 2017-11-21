Coca-Cola India expects Thums Up to be US $1billion brand in 2 years

Coca-Cola India expects Thums Up to be US $1billion brand in 2...

Beverages major Coca-Cola India expects its softdrink Thums Up to be a US $1 billion brand in the next two years and is adding variants to the home-grown product.

With the introduction of ‘Thums Up Charged’, the company on Tuesday added the first ever variant to the 40-year-old brand.

“We expect Thums Up to become a US $1 billion brand in next two years. The launch of Thums Up Charge will help accelerate the journey of becoming the first home-grown billion dollar beverage brand,” Vice President – Marketing, Coca-Cola India and south west Asia, Vijay Parasuraman said in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Thums Up has a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore, he said. Coca-Cola India said the company, along with partner bottlers, will invest suitably in enhancing the brand, launching new packs, expanding distribution and augmenting manufacturing capacity to increase sales of Thums Up by 2020.

The new Thums Up Charged will be available in seven different packs-—180ml can, 200ml can, 300ml can, 330ml can, 250ml PET, 400ml PET, 500ml PET, it added. Besides Thums Up, the company has identified brands such as Maaza and Limca which have the potential to grow to reach similar size.

“For Maaza, it would take around five years to reach that scale,” said a company official.