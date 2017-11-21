Innisfree expands retail presence; launches flagship store in Gurugram

Innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from the pristine Jeju Island, South Korea is all set to launch its flagship store in Gurugram at Ambience Mall on November 24, 2017, making it their seventh outpost in India.

Spread over carpet area 1,095 sq.ft, the store is designed to bring the beauty brand to life with its first exclusive virtual reality experience.

The new innisfree store encompasses an exclusive Jeju experience with virtual reality technology. Innisfree’s VR project embarks to deliver the real-experience of clean and pure energy in Jeju, the origin of natural benefit. The program features a 360-degrees viewing angle and 3D technology and consists of a user-interactive system that supports reaction against users’ sight and action. The brand has 3 series under VR: Jeju Flying Bike, Someday in Jeju (with Lee Minho) and Innisfree Wonderland.

The store interiors features a vertical garden to give consumers a fresh feeling of nature and alllows them to experience and breath clean air creating a eco-friendly ambience at the store.

Offering a full range of 100 per cent natural and pure product lines, Innisfree is bringing an assortment of over 484 SKU’s out of which 58 SKU’s will be consisting of new categories like perfumes, hair makeup, and new products like – lava seawater effector ampoules, real fit velvet lipstick, hair makeup concealer, new shade extension in always new auto liner and in fragrances – body water, eau de toilette and perfume note.

“We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Innisfree has received from its consumer’s right from the time we opened our first store in Khan Market. At Innisfree, our endeavor is to provide our customers with the magical powers of Jeju Island and touch the lives of our million consumers. With the launch of our Virtual Reality I believe our customers can experience the same. We are adding up Vertical garden, Makeup Section, Body zone and many new products in our first flagship store. Innisfree follow the trend faster than any other brand and we have a principle of changing 30 per cent in and out every year to give newness to our customers,” said India CEO, Innisfree, Doyoul Lee.

Brand Manager, Mini Sood Banerjee commented, ‘Our Flagship Store in Ambience Mall has an array of products ranging under skincare, makeup, haircare and adding new category as fragrance. We have added around 50 SKU’s keeping in mind the requirement for Indian customers and also to give newness to our customers. We have added some innovative products like hair makeup concealer this will fill in the gaps in between hair lines, we have also added effectors under Jeju Lava Seawater Range for intensive care for Anti aging skin. Under fragrance section we have perfumed body water, eau de toilette and perfume note and many more new products for our customer to experience.”

With the launch of Innisfree’s latest store at Ambience Mall, the brand aims to introduce world-class technology to its Indian consumers to provide a highly enhancing brand experience that overcomes the limits of time and space.