‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’ offers shoppers a wardrobe makeover through a unique association with GOONJ

Myntra has announced the arrival of its latest campaign, ‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’, a four-day event, beginning on November 21.

This is the 2nd edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Gig but with an interesting take. The special fair offers shoppers to choose from half a million styles from over 2,000 leading global and domestic brands at attractive prices. A special feature of the campaign also allows shoppers to give away extra clothes, footwear, home furnishings and more against redeemable points that can be used to shop and upgrade their wardrobes.

‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’ is a unique initiative that aims to give back to the society and stems from the idea of ‘doing good’ along with ‘looking good’. One of the key highlights of the campaign is Myntra’s association with GOONJ, a not for profit organization which channelizes unused clothes lying idle in urban homes, to the far-flung villages of India as an important development resource.

As part of special arrangements made during this event that revolves around the concept of Fashion Karma, shoppers can submit up to 15 units of clothing, footwear etc with Myntra. The notion encourages people to increase their Karma score by giving away extra wear which will then be refurbished and reached out by GOONJ across the country. Through this association and drive, Myntra is enabling hundreds of thousands of people from across states to procure clothes, making it one of the largest ever initiatives in this direction.

An individual shopper can redeem points worth Rs 15,000 in lieu of gifting needless clothes to the rural community through Myntra and Goonj and spreading joy across multiple cities. Myntra expects a two-fold rise in sales during the period with 28 million sessions and a three-fold spike in traffic to the platforms, resulting in a million shipments at the end of the fourth day.

Some of the leading in-house brands such as Roadster, HRX, All About You, Anouk and Dressberry are introducing a range of new styles during the event. Also, global brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, UCB, Vero Moda, Forever 21, Nike, Adidas, Puma, AND, USPA and national brands such as Lavie, Red Tape, W and Biba among others are presenting some of their latest collections.

Speaking about the campaign, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, Ananth Narayanan said, “Myntra Fashion Upgrade offers fashion shoppers a very unique opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes with the added satisfaction of giving away a small portion of their wardrobe for a cause. We expect more than 2 million units of clothing, footwear etc to be handed over by shoppers and over 1 million people participating in the event. We are extremely delighted to associate with GOONJ and appreciate their efforts towards channelizing resources for rural development and would like to urge shoppers to participate in this initiative.”

Added, Chief Revenue Officer, Myntra, Naresh Krishnaswamy, “Consumer is always at the core of any decision we take at Myntra. According to our consumer research, 68 per cent of Myntra consumers have shown willingness to participate in an event that contributes to a human cause. We are expecting double the baseline revenue in the span of 4 days. The uniqueness of this particular campaign is likely to enable us achieve stats beyond expectations. Customers can also avail a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using HDFC cards.”

‘Myntra Fashion Upgrade’ is led by fashion, brands, styles, designs and trends, and is a move away from the traditional discount format.