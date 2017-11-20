Voonik expands into kids wear segment

Voonik, India’s first personalization based shopping platform, has announced the expansion into kids wear.

Kids wear category is focused on clothes and accessories for children in the age group of zero to twelve years. The expansion is based on the company’s ethos of making fashion accessible and affordable to all and is available on Voonik website, mobile site and mobile app.

CEO and Co-Founder, Voonik, Sujayath Ali said, “Our customers have been asking for the kids wear for many years now. The superior quality at magical pricing that adults enjoy will now be available for kids as well. We’re launching today with a collection of most comfortable, highest quality, fun and affordable products in the kids wear range. This collection is specially curated to bring international styles to the Indian consumers at magical price points that Voonik is known for. I am sure the range will bring a lot of joy to the Voonik customers who trust Voonik for all their fashion and style needs.”

With the launch of kids wear, Voonik’s fashion offering is now complete with fashion products for women, men and now children. The company boasts of a network of 40,000 plus seller partners across the country and has 30 million customers.

With kids wear, the company is deepening its engagement with the sellers to penetrate a highly profitable market segment where both the frequency as well as the number of items per orders is higher than any other fashion category.