Calvin Klein announces holiday retail experience with Amazon Fashion

Calvin Klein, a wholly owned subsidiary of PVH Corp, and Amazon Fashion announced the Calvin Klein X Amazon Fashion holiday retail experience, available for customers to shop now through December 31. The experience will include pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles, as well as an online brand store on Amazon.com/mycalvins.

The holiday retail experience is a first between Amazon Fashion and Calvin Klein, and will include exclusive styles available only to Amazon customers at the pop-ups and the online brand store. The pop-ups will be located in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood and in the city of Santa Monica in Los Angeles. Each location will sell Calvin Klein Underwear products, including men’s and women’s underwear and loungewear offerings, while the online Calvin Klein brand store will offer an expanded selection of both Calvin Klein Underwear and Calvin Klein Jeans product.

”We are proud to collaborate with Amazon Fashion on this exciting retail concept,” said Head of Calvin Klein Underwear and President, The Underwear Group of PVH, Cheryl Abel-Hodges.

“It is our goal to deliver an immersive and content-driven shopping environment to the consumer, and we are thrilled to introduce this experience to Calvin Klein and Amazon shoppers, both online and offline, just in time for the holiday season.”

Visitors to the pop-up shops will be able to easily purchase by scanning a bar code in the Amazon App and having their items delivered to their home, or they can purchase in-store. Fitting rooms will contain Amazon Echo devices, which will allow shoppers to ask Alexa various questions about the Calvin Klein product and experience, control lighting features, and play music of their choice.

Both pop-up shops will feature areas aimed to engage and entertain customers. Customization stations will allow shoppers to have their purchased Calvin Klein Underwear items personalized with special embroidery. Content creation spaces will encourage shoppers to create their own unique, sharable social media clips. Lounge areas will connect shoppers between the bi-coastal shops via video calling on the Amazon Echo Show, allowing them to interact and share exciting content in real time.

Throughout the holiday season, the shops will host special events with notable personalities, including supermodel and entrepreneur Karlie Kloss and comedian and author Lilly Singh. Both Kloss and Singh are featured in the Amazon.com/mycalvins brand shop and prominently in store throughout the duration of the holiday retail experience.

“The holiday season is one of the most important shopping times for our customers, and we are delighted to team up with Calvin Klein to provide a fun, interactive experience that connects our customers to product in an engaging way,” stated Vice President at Amazon Fashion, Michelle Rothman.

“Customers will also be able to shop exclusive Calvin Klein items on amazon.com/mycalvins.”