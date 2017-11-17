Motorola launches three ‘Moto Hubs’ in Kolkata

In line with its commitment to launch 50 ‘Moto Hubs’ in the country, Motorola on Thursday announced the opening of three ‘Moto Hubs’ in Kolkata.

Earlier, the company opened six ‘Moto Hubs’ in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai.

‘Moto Hubs’ allows users to experience and purchase latest online and offline portfolio of Motorola products under one roof, including the recently launched smartphone ‘Moto X4’.

“We have received an overwhelming response from our previously opened ‘Moto Hubs’ in other parts of the country,” Managing Director, Motorola Mobility India, Sudhin Mathur said in a statement.

“We will continue to expand our retail presence and enhance customer experience by making our product portfolio accessible and available to them,” Mathur added.

Users can avail 50 per cent off on Motorola accessories purchased along with a Motorola smartphone as an inaugural offer.

The three ‘Moto Hubs’ are now open at Forum Mall, City Centre in Salt Lake city and Avani Mall.