Keventers eyes about Rs 150 crore turnover by 2019

India’s iconic dairy brand, Delhi-based Keventers, which is offering various range of unique and delicious flavours of milkshakes, is eyeing about Rs 150 crore turnover by 2019 by expanding its outlets across the country including at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

According to a UNI report: Addressing a press conference, Keventers CEO and Co-founder, Sohrab Sitaram said the company has achieved Rs 32 crore turnover in last year and expecting to touch Rs 75 crore this year.

Currently, Keventers has 160 outlets in which 20 per cent are of its own and remaining are franchise and its presence is in over 30 locations in India across key cities, he said the outlets would touch to 400 by 2019.

The outlets mostly in metro cities, however, in Hyderabad, we have three outlets currently and gearing up to launch over 15+ stores in the city in next few months and will introduce 32 outlets more in Hyderabad, by the end of 2019, he said.

With this, the company envisages Hyderabad to become the fourth largest market for Keventers in terms of the number of outlets after Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore, he informed.

With a focused approach towards rapid expansion and continuous efforts to capture the palate of the southern region, Keventers is eyeing a bigger piece of the market and anticipates an overall growth rate of 300 per cent by the next year-end, he stated.

We at Keventers are excited to bring India’s favourite milkshake to Hyderabad, Sitaram said we see a huge potential in the southern market for a milkshake product and Hyderabad will certainly have a huge role to play in our expansion plans.

By 2019, Keventers is looking at selling around 5,000 bottles every Sunday, he said currently, the company offering 27 flavours of milkshakes and planning to introduce more milkshakes soon. Recently, the company also expanded its footprint, internationally, with multiple launches in Dubai and Nepal, he added.

By the end of this fiscal year, Keventers is working towards doubling its retail footprint globally.

In addition to this, the next two years will witness expansion of its operations across India as well as the Middle East, the America’s and Africa, Sitaram said.