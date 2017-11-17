FieldFresh brings authentic oriental flavours to India through strategic partnership with Japanese brand Kikkoman

FieldFresh Foods Pvt Ltd., a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises and Del Monte Pacific Limited, has announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the Japanese Heritage Food Brand, Kikkoman, to introduce its globally acclaimed Soy Sauce in India.

With this partnership, FieldFresh Foods will have the exclusive rights to manufacture and market Kikkoman products in India, thereby strengthening its condiment portfolio in the market.

Speaking about the partnership Chairman, FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Rakesh Bharti Mittal said, “We are delighted to partner with Kikkoman Corporation. This is a significant milestone and in line with the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We are confident with Kikkoman’s expertise in the premium oriental condiments segment and our deep consumer understanding of the Indian market will help both the companies to emerge as a leading player in the segment and achieve market leadership in the next 3-5 years.”

“With a surge in specialized restaurants offering Oriental cuisine, we are expecting the partnership to also give a significant boost to our B2B business,” Mittal further added.

Director, Executive Corporate Officer of International Operations Division, Kikkoman, Osamu Mogi added, “We are very excited to partner with FieldFresh Foods in India to introduce Kikkoman. The partnership will not only allow us to enter the vibrant Indian subcontinent, but also help us build and develop Japanese food culture in the country. Kikkoman is committed to promote international exchange of food culture, and with Del Monte’s well-established presence in both modern trade (supermarket chains) and foodservice, a tie-up with them allows us to leverage our combined strength which will be enriching for customers. As we continue to promote excellence through our products, we are hopeful that the collaboration will familiarize people with Kikkoman offerings and define us as one of the most trusted companies in the world.”

The Kikkoman range of products will be manufactured at FieldFresh Foods’ state of the art manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, which was set up with an initial investment of approx. Rs 150 crore in 2009-10.

The size of the Indian Soy Sauce market is estimated at Rs 100 crore in retail and foodservice combined, and is expected to grow at 20 per cent YoY. Given the massive opportunity that the sector presents, Del Monte is targeting to lead the premium oriental condiments category in India over the next 3-5 years.

CEO, FieldFresh Foods Pvt. Ltd., Yogesh Bellani said, “We have been expanding our oriental condiments portfolio with the combined efforts of Del Monte’s global heritage, and now with Kikkoman’s expertise in Japanese cuisine, we are hopeful to expand our footprint in growing the condiments segment. We aim to achieve a market leadership position in the premium oriental condiments segment.”

Currently, Del Monte in India is present in four categories including Culinary, Beverage, Italian and Packaged Food, and has a strong condiments portfolio of ketchups, mayonnaise, pizza sauces etc. With the growing appetite for Pan Asian cuisine in India, FieldFresh Foods collaborated with Kikkoman to expand and strengthen its footprint in the Oriental condiments space, both in retail and in foodservice segments. Kikkoman is the number one Japanese Soy sauce brand in the world and one of the global leaders in Oriental condiments. They manufacture and sell soy sauce, soy sauce-based seasonings, and foodstuffs worldwide.