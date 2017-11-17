Chevon Agrotech expands product range; launches an array of all-new goat meat products

Chevon Agrotech Private Limited, a leading integrated frozen food company has launched an all-new range of goat meat products under its FoodService division, which include the Raw and Ready to Cook – World Cuisine ranges.

Some of the newly launched products in the raw range include Boneless, Curry Cut, Chops and Minced, while the Ready to Cook – World Cuisine range will now offer bulk packs in products like Moroccan Smoked Sausage, Brooklyn Style Cheeseburger Patty, Turkish KofteKebap, and Turkish Seekh Kebap.

All Food Service packs are frozen and available in 1 kg variants in all major markets in the country. A leader in the goat meat segment,

Chevon’s solely-owned livestock farms and processing facilities are among the best in the country, underlining the high quality standards followed through the entire production process. The Chevon process begins with the selection of the finest breed of Osmanabadi goats, with halal-certified processes followed diligently at all stages across the company’s state-of-the-art processing faciliities.

Chevon’s goat meat products are available across 500 premium stores located in 25 cities in India and increasing every day.

Commenting on the launch, Founder and CEO, Chevon Agrotech, Rizwan Thakur said, “Goat meat is the new buzzword across global health food circuits since its recognition as a Superfood. It is a healthier and tastier meat as compared to other red or white meats, offering great nutritional value to consumers. Our FoodService products are created keeping in mind both health and taste preferences of Indian consumers, and aredesigned for the FoodService needs.”

He further added, “The Institutional/HORECA buyers in India are currently forced to buy from the unorganised market leading to severe quality and supply consistency issues. Chevon’s aim would to be relieve the stress caused by this unorganised goat meat raw material purchase. Adding to the confusion is the word ‘Mutton’ which is globally used for ‘Sheep’ meat thus creating insecurity in the the bulk buyers.”

Chevon Agrotech recently received a substantial funding from Singapore-based investment management firm, Greenfield Advisory. The company has channelled this capital infusion into developing new products, launching marketing campaigns, and ramping up distribution in both domestic and international markets.