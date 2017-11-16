ShopClues launches exclusive electronic label ‘Digimate’

Addressing the need of affordable yet high quality electronic accessories, ShopClues, India’s first and largest online marketplace, has announced the launch of its first exclusive electronics label – Digimate.

Digimate will cater to the needs of customers across India who are seeking affordable electronic accessories. Under the ShopClues Surety Program, Digimate accessories will undergo a five-point quality check to create a hassle-free and confident online shopping experience. In addition, customers will also be able to enjoy the benefits of extended warranties and reliable after-sale services.

Senior Director – Wired Category, ShopClues, Raunak Raheja said, “ShopClues has always been at the forefront of innovation, and Digimate fits the need and expectation of our target customers perfectly. We foresee Digimate accessories to cover around 20% of our accessories business by March 2018. We also aim to add laptop, automotive, desktop and camera accessories in the near future.”

Digimate is the 4th exclusive label to have been introduced by ShopClues after Home Berry (Home & Décor), MEIA (Workwear fashion for women) and Baton (Footwear fashion for men).

Digimate product range includes selfie sticks in an array of colours, power banks, snazzy earphones, aux cables, and charging cables (both USB and 8 pin). Aiming to corner the unbranded and local market, the Digimate product pricing will range from Rs 129 to Rs 699, making it the go-to brand for customers looking for pocket-friendly electronic accessories and products.