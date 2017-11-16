Coach opens new outlet at Delhi international airport

Leading New York brand of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections, Coach, has opened their new store at Delhi International Airport, the company said in a statement.

Located in the duty-free shopping zone in Terminal 3, the store is a nearly 80 square meter space developed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers in partnership with William Sofield, designer, and president of Studio Sofield.

The Coach store is operated by Flemingo Group, the group which also operates the Mumbai Duty-Free.

“We are extremely excited to open Coach’s Modern Luxury concept at Delhi International Airport. It is an essential part of our travel retail expansion strategy and our location in the airport will allow our traveling customers to experience Coach’s new store environment and latest product offerings,” said Vice-President of Coach International, Alessandro Zamuner.