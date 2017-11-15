Myntra & Jabong team up with leading toy companies

Flipkart-owned Myntra and Jabong have teamed up with leading toy companies like Hamleys, Hot wheels, Funskool, Lego and Barbie to foray into the growing kids category in India’s retail industry.

According to a PTI report: Myntra has launched toys from the stables of Hot wheels, Funskool, Lego, Barbie and Simba on its platform.

“The kidswear category has grown over 70 per cent in the last year and we are looking to double the growth in FY18. We aim to address the gap that is present in the online space when it comes to kids requirements and ultimately become a mass premium and preferred destination for kids in the coming year,” Director (Women’s Ethnic, Inner wear and Kids wear), Myntra, Padmakumar Pal was quoted by PTI as saying.

Jabong, on the other hand, has partnered 257-year old brand-Hamleys for launching the range on Children’s Day.

“It is (Hamleys) an important addition to our kids’ portfolio… As we foray into the toys segment, we feel that Hamleys is the perfect fit for our affluent customers,” Head of Jabong, Gunjan Soni was quoted by PTI as saying.

Hamleys has curated a special range of about 2,000 toys that will be offered on Jabong, including soft toys, construction sets, arts and crafts, board games etc.