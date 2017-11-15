Asepto from the house of Uflex makes its debut in GulFood Manufacturing 2017

Making its debut in the GulFood Manufacturing show, which was held from October 31- Nov 02, 2017 in Dubai, Asepto, made a strong imprint on the liquid manufacturing map by showcasing its innovative product ranges. Asepto, has redefined the art of liquid packaging by introducing the concept of the Asepto spark and Premium that signifies meeting the challenges of the dairy, beverage and distillery industries.

Talking about the way ASEPTO has been hailed as a futuristic concept with holographic, multi-lens and embossing effects on Aseptic packs welcomed extremely positive reactions from the global beverage players.

President & CEO, Uflex Ltd., Ashwani Kumar Sharma said, “The Spectacular product from Asepto spark and premium are the real innovation that differentiates us from other beverage packaging. The uniqueness is to offer smarter pack versions that promise to deliver high visibility value with a strong attraction quotient. We strongly believe this will be a best fit to any retail shelf creating new market space for brand owners. “

The new ranges attracted much attention and became the show stopper due to is uniqueness to offer enhanced aesthetics, creating a value differentiation on the packs. There were around 28 countries visited Asepto booth covering 50 per cent visitors from Middle East, 30 per cent Africa and rest 20 per cent from Asia Market.

Not many companies can boast of commanding so many eyeballs on the debut show at this event. In the exhibition, Asepto launched its new corporate film focusing on its newly made ‘Aseptic Liquid Packaging’ facility located in Sanand Gujarat, India. The film was much appreciated by one and all.

With the motto of ‘Freshness Preserved’, Asepto is fast emerging India’s first aseptic liquid packaging material manufacturer with a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in the industrial hub of Sanand in Gujarat, spread over 21 acre of the sprawling 72 acre land parcel, with a production capacity of 7 billion packs per annum.