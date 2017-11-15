Manpasand Beverages net profit up 63.80 pc at Rs. 8.86 crore in Q2 FY 2017-18

India’s leading fruit drink player, Manpasand Beverages Ltd. has reported a 63.80 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 8.86 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2017 as against net profit of Rs 5.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income for Q2 of FY 17-18 at Rs 132.27 crore was higher by 22.41 per cent over previous fiscal’s same quarter total income of Rs 108.05 crore. Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q2FY18 was up by 56 per cent at Rs. 0.78.

Chairman & MD of Manpasand Beverages Ltd, Dhirendra Singh said, “The particular quarter was challenging due to the rollout of GST. However, a few strategic steps taken by us in the previous quarters, such as streamlining our production capacity, digitizing procurement process and realignment of supply chain, have helped us to navigate in this new tax structure. As a company, we have always stayed close to our roots and markets. Acting on this philosophy, we went for significantly increasing our distribution network through new alliances and initiatives. The outcome has been overwhelming. It has helped us to gain foothold in newer markets and has also captured the imagination of our consumers and stakeholders.”

Manpasand Beverages is a fruit drink manufacturing company with a primary focus on mango fruit, which is the leading flavour for juice drinks in India. Company’s flagship brand, ‘Mango Sip’, a mango-based fruit drink, is strategically focused towards customers primarily based in semi urban and rural markets. With a toe-hold in the market and ever aligned to the changing preferences of the consumers to offer them with more healthier alternatives, Manpasand launched its ‘Fruits Up’ range of products that offers fruit drinks and carbonated fruit drinks in different flavours, two years ago. “Fruits UP” brand has crossed the milestone of Rs. 180+ crore in FY17, benefiting from its first movers advantage in the carbonated fruits juice category. With an aim to introduce more innovative and healthier products, the company further introduced a bouquet of quality beverages. The company forayed into the packaged tender coconut water segment through their brand, ‘Coco Sip.’ In terms of health drinks, ‘Manpasand ORS’ is afloat in North Eastern and soon has plans to go pan India. The company has also entered the traditional Indian drink segment under the brand name of Jeera Sip.

Manpasand’s beverage brands are present in over 20 states of India through more than 400,000 retailers, over 2500 distributors and 250 plus super stockists. The company has five manufacturing facilities: two at Vadodara (Gujarat), one each at Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Dehradun (Uttaranchal) and one in Ambala (Haryana). The Company has also begun the work on four new manufacturing units simultaneously. With these plants in place, the Company will double its production capacity in the coming 12-18 months and will also reach out to newer markets.

In the fast and ever-growing fruit-based beverages market in India, the Company has emerged as a significant and formidable competitor to the National and Multinational beverage companies. A customer-centric approach, value-for-money offerings, strong focus on affordable price points, innovation and research, brand building, aggressive production capacity expansions and strong distribution strategies are the Company’s major strengths.