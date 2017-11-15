Godrej Industries Q2 net profit rises 36 pc to Rs 147 cr

Diversified firm Godrej Industries reported a 36.20 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit of Rs 147.35 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

According to a PTi report: The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108.18 crore in July-September quarter a year ago, Godrej Industries said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated net sales rose 10.85 per cent to Rs 2,522.75 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 2,275.68 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Godrej Industries total expenses in the second quarter was up 8.33 per cent at Rs 2,395.05 crore as against Rs 2,210.74 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue from its chemicals division rose 11.69 per cent to Rs 376.34 crore and Rs 361.71 crore from vegetable oil segments, up 29.09 per cent, in the second quarter.

It was Rs 336.94 crore and Rs 280.18 crore, respectively during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

While revenue from estate and property development in July-September quarter was Rs 549.23, up 47.62 per cent as against Rs 372.04 crore.

Its animal feed segment was down 10.79 per cent to Rs 611.89 crore compared to Rs 685.91 crore.

The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 292.77 crore from its crop protection division, up 13.81 per cent, and Rs 259.28 crore from dairy segments, up 0.74 per cent, in the quarter under review.

It was Rs 257.23 crore and Rs 257.35 crore, respectively during the same quarter last fiscal.