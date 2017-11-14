Jabong forays into the toys segment with the launch of Hamleys

E-commerce major, Jabong has announced its foray into toy segment with the launch of Hamleys – the finest toy store in the world.

Commenting about the partnership, Head-Jabong, Gunjan Soni said, ”We are delighted to launch Hamleys on Jabong. It’s an important addition to our kids’ portfolio. Hamleys is known for providing safe, durable, ease-to-use and nontoxic toys. As we foray into the toys segment, we feel that Hamleys is the perfect fit for our affluent customers. We will be launching the brand on the Children’s Day – November 14.”

The toy market in India is huge, with 20 per cent of its population in the age group of 1 to 12 years. Hamleys’ wide assortment of toys will allow Jabong to capture a larger share of the kids’ online market.

Commenting on the collaboration, Business Head, Hamleys India, Karandeep Singh said, ”We are excited to launch the brand on Jabong. Since both brands speak to a similar audience, Jabong is the right partner for Hamleys and the strengths of the portal will help us reach a wider geographic area and gain a major share of the fast growing online market for toys in India.”

Hamleys’ partnership with a leading e-commerce platform like Jabong is a critical move in the go-to market strategy for the brand in India, as both brands cater to a very similar audience and partnering with the ecommerce giant will further enhance Hamleys’ already strong brick and mortar business of more than 42 stores.

With over thousands of products to choose from, Hamleys has, to start with, curated a special range of approx. 2000 toys that the brand will offer on Jabong, ranging from the much loved home-grown brands and an exclusive range of in-house branded toys spanning 12 categories, including soft toys, construction sets, arts & crafts, board games etc.