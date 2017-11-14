Berleigh promises to be new luxury footwear destination in Delhi

Berleigh, the multi-brand luxury footwear and accessories retailer has opened its newest store in New Delhi. It promises to be New Delhi’s favourite luxury footwear destination.

Berleigh brings together the finest leather products from celebrated footwear and accessories brands around the world. Housing some of the finest shoe brands, the store is designed to offer the best in this category to the discerning men and women.

The opulent surroundings of the store are supported by attentive customer service to enhance the shopping experience.

Berleigh offers customers a comprehensive offering of popular, luxury and designer brands, such as Magnanni, Duke + Dexter, Schutz among others for men as well as women. To enhance the in-store experience, Berleigh is providing a special service to make shopping convenient, easy and fun for customers namely PRIVE by Berleigh.

PRIVE by Berleigh will help the customers pick the perfect pair by offering exquisite and exclusive home styling service accompanied by their edgy fashion styling expert at a time and place at the customers’ convenience. The styling is dependent on a few basic FAQs such as preferred styles, likes and dislikes in colour and the foot size.

Aimed at customers who love global travel, Berleigh selects products that are in tune with the latest international fashion trends, resulting in collections that are unmatched in their style, elegance and quality. Along with shoes, Berleigh stocks accessories including socks and belts, plus polishes and shoe trees to ensure your purchases stay in superb condition.

The new retailer is the latest venture from Heel & Buckle Luxury Pvt. Ltd, part of the family-owned DAR Group. Berleigh retails leading names from all over the world,such as, the British Duke & Dexter, Magnanni, the third-generation fine shoes brand from Central Spain, Schutzthe Brazilian luxury footwear favourite and the Spanish Andres Sendra, with additional brands and lines being added in the coming weeks and months.

Executive Director at DAR Group, Shashank Arya said, “The DAR Group’s knowledge of the aspirational lifestyle industry means Berleigh is expertly placed to serve customers who crave the finer things in life.”

Creative Director at Heel & Buckle Luxury Pvt. Ltd., Payal Bathija explained: “We wanted to create a brand that perfectly encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship and design in the products we stock. Every product is identified and hand-selected by experts we’ve appointed to scour the globe and call on top names from the world of fashion.”