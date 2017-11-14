Higher food prices accelerate India’s retail inflation in October

A rise in food prices pushed India’s annual retail inflation rate higher in October, official data showed on Monday.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation, October’s consumer price index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.58 per cent from 3.28 per cent reported for September.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the CPI inflation last month was lower than 4.20 per cent recorded in October 2016.

The overall food prices, as gauged by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) rose to 1.90 per cent during the month under review from 1.25 per cent in September 2017.