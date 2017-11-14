Gillette India Q2 net profit rises 17 pc to Rs 64 crore

Gillette India Ltd on Monday reported a 17.32 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 64.34 crore for the quarter ended September. The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit at Rs 54.84 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal, Gillette India said in a regulatory filing.

According to a PTI report: Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 409.15 crore as against Rs 428.17 crore in the year-ago period.

“Driven by focus on brand fundamentals, the comparable sales were up 10 per cent versus year ago,” the company said, adding that reported sales were down 3 per cent due to changes in treatment of indirect taxes post GST.

While sales in grooming segment was up 1 per cent, sales in oral care was up 35 per cent compared to the year ago period, it added.