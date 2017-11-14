Stone Paper Scissors: A perfect place for a day full of fun, frolic, pampering and art for children

For the first time in Kolkata, there is a play zone for children, in the truest sense of the term. Situated in Saltlake, Stone Paper Scissors is the perfect place for the kids to indulge in some physical activity and adventure which builds their mental and physical synchronization. That is not all; they offer specialised salon services and there is a kids-friendly café inside too.

Stone Paper Scissors is a one of a kind space to keep children entertained; be it indulging in some fun physical activity, competing with their friends, exploring their creative side or to just let their hair down and spoil themselves at the salon.

Stone Paper Scissors aims to do justice to Kolkata’s tagline and bring unlimited joy to the children of the city, as there is something for all age groups, from toddlers as young as a year to the teen-agers up to 16 years. Stone Paper Scissors is such a space, where children can come, have a ball, and bond with their parents at the same time.

The brainchild of three young entrepreneurs, Stone Paper Scissors is driven by an aim to provide quality services and affordable entertainment to children in Kolkata. The partners are Abhishek Goyal, an MBA graduate from MDI, Gurugram, loves exploring new ventures and has a strong background in kids’ activities through a Toddler School which he runs; Kavita Agarwal, an MBA graduate with a passion and an eye for creativity, she has been actively involved in organizing and hosting various events for kids all across the city; and Khushboo Jain, a Chartered Financial Analyst (ICFAI, who brings with her the financial knowhow to the table. All three are proud parents, and the lack of quality options for fun activities for children in the city, brought them together to conceptualize Stone Paper Scissors.

While conceptualizing and finalizing the list of activities to be present at Stone Paper Scissors, the motive of the trio was very clear – to make physical activity fun, and introducing adventure from a very young age, assisting in mental-physical body synchronization. The activities include a Toddler Soft Play Gymnasium, a Baby Bungee, Soft Slides, Ball pool, Trampolines, Crawl Tunnel. For the more adventurous kids, there is an 18 ft indoor rock climbing wall and Eastern India’s first aerial rope walk and spider-web climb, which sharpens the child’s hand-eye coordination while proving to be a fun exercise. The play area has been custom designed keeping in mind the activity preference of all age-groups. The toddler zone can be enjoyed by children as young as 8 months old while the rock climbing wall and the aerial-walk rope course will prove to ignite the curiosity of even teenagers.

The salon is one of a kind where all the focus is on the child’s health and safety. All the products used are chemical and paraben free and the staff has been specially trained to handle the little ones with utmost care. Kolkata’s first organic salon for children is surely going to woo the kids and parents alike.

They have a separate hobby centre where they aim to conduct regular workshops, to give the children easy access to learning various activities. Currently, they conduct pottery workshops, canvas painting, craft activities, origami classes and a lot more over the following weeks. So, if a brother and a sister duo walk in, the guy being an adventure freak and the sister being the creative sorts, each child is sure to have a great time as there is something for everyone. The hobby centre doubles up as a banquet space for private parties. They specialize in hosting theme birthday parties- princess or spa themed for the girls, or adventure birthday parties for the boys. The Whole of SPS can be booked for a complete spa and adventure zone birthday party as well, so the options are endless, and they hope to be hosting over 50 parties over the next 3 months.

All the activities come together while enjoying mouth-watering food at their in-house café where they serve two menus; one for the parents and one for the little ones. The menu includes options like fries, burgers, sandwiches and wraps along with shakes and desserts.