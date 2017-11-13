RIL to foray into co-branded apparel biz with ‘RElan’

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which has recently introduced RElan — a portfolio of specialty fabrics, is in talks with several apparel brands for co-branding of apparels, a top company official said.

According to a PTI report: Besides, RIL is also adopting a B-2-B-2-C approach under its HEP (Hub Excellence Program) in which it is forging partnerships with textile manufacturers to provide technology to manufacture high performance fabrics RElan.

“We are taking the high quality and high performance products to the consumers in tie-up with the brands. We have identified certain products,” a Reliance Industries spokesperson told PTI.

The categories include denim, ethnic wear, formal wear, women’s wear.

RIL has entered into partnership with US-based VF Corporation, owner of the Wrangler brand and the largest denim player globally.

“We have already tied up with VF Corporation, which would be launching Wrangler Jeans under our fibre. They would be launching in India and Asia Pacific markets,” he was quoted by PTI as saying adding, “We are also in advance discussions with five more brands and in times to come, we would be tying up with many more.”

This co-branding exercise will give RIL a foothold in the Rs 2,50,000 crore Indian apparel industry comprising almost a 50-50 share of menswear and women swear.

“We have already identified 50-60 spinners, weavers and gramenters who could be eventually our HEP partner. Right now we have 25 and we would be collaborating lots of brands,” he was further quoted by PTI as saying.

RIL had introduced RElan in October in Bengaluru.

In north India, RIL is targeting 200 textile manufactures, who can manufacture RElan fabrics.