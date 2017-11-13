Uflex clocks 6 pc half-yearly bottom line growth

Flexible packaging materials and solution company, Uflex Limited has registered a 6.12 per cent (year-on-year) growth in its consolidated net profit for the first six months of the ongoing fiscal (2017-18), a company statement said here.

The net profit for first half that ended on September 30, 2017, stood at Rs 187.3 crore as against Rs 176.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

The quarter that ended on September 30, 2017, witnessed a 4.31 per cent (year-n-year) growth in the consolidated net profit.

“Progressive Engineering is what we have always believed in and have never shied away from replacing our own products with newer and enhanced variants that our teams keep developing in order to add value to our clients’ businesses globally,” said Chairman and Managing Director, Uflex Limited, Ashok Chaturvedi.

Uflex aims to be among the top five packaging manufacturers globally in the next five years.

“As far as packaging is concerned I am proud to say that our domestic industry is self-sufficient to cater to all the needs and requirements of customers internally and does not depend on any imports. In terms of innovative packaging Uflex is an undisputed leader and has already made a mark for itself as a fully integrated flexible packaging materials and solution company in the country,” Chaturvedi said while delivering his keynote address at the recently concluded International Summit for Packaging Industry here.

“We are making significant progress to become one of the most preferred packaging suppliers globally and in the next five to six years we are confident of being among the Top Five players globally.”