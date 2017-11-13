Home Food The Beer Cafe brings Belgian beer brands to India

The Beer Cafe brings Belgian beer brands to India

By  
-
SHARE

Alco-beverage chain has brought two Belgian brands to India to launch four Belgian beers.

The Beer Cafe brings Belgian beer brands to India
Hema Connoisseur Collections Ltd, an India based distributor, will be supplying these beers all over India

According to a PTI report: The chain will now sell two delirium beers and two chimay beers in the Indian market.

Hema Connoisseur Collections Ltd, an India based distributor, will be supplying these beers all over India.

“Chimay is one of the most prestigious Trappist beers in the world. At Beer Cafe, these are the most premium beers on the menu,” Founder and CEO, The Beer Cafe, was quoted by PTI as saying.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR