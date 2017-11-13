Barcelos plans rapid expansion; to add up to 20 new restaurants in India by 2019-end

Barcelos plans rapid expansion; to add up to 20 new restaurants in...

South African restaurants chain Barcelos is planning to add up to 20 more outlets in India by the end of 2019 as part of its expansion plans, a senior company official said.

According to a PTI report: The company has five restaurants in cities such as Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hyderabad.

“We plan to open up to 20 more restaurants in India by the end of 2019,” Business Head India, Barcelos, Rohit Malhotra told PTI.

The company is also looking to open up to 12 smaller outlets in food courts in the country. Internationally, the company already has this format, he added.

“The new restaurants, apart from the cities where the company already has a presence, would be in Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Goa and Chandigarh, among others,” Malhotra was further quoted by PTI as saying.

The current focus is on metros and Tier I cities and only after that, the company would focus on Tier II cities, he added.

The new outlets will be a mix of company-owned and franchises, he said.

“The company is also working on a new menu for the Indian market for over the last six months, which would be launched shortly. We will be adding lots of varieties and a large portion of the menu would also be vegetarian also although focus for us will remain on international cuisine,” Malhotra told PTI.

Barcelos started operations in 1993 in Pretoria in South Africa. The company, which is present in 20 countries, would be touching a figure of 200 restaurants by the end of 2017, he added.