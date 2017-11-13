Godrej Nature’s Basket launches new flagship store in Mumbai

Godrej Nature’s Basket (GNB), India’s pioneering food chain, has launched its brand new flagship store in Worli. The new Worli store is a reflection of the brand’s promise of being the go-to place for the customer’s ‘Daily Food Delights’.

Located at Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli and spread across 3,500 sq. ft. over two levels, the store brings alive the freshest and finest food brand philosophy with its experiential and contemporary retail design. A live granary, fresh spices section, an ice-bed for fresh meats, an exclusive tea and coffee counter are some of the unique elements that is sure to make one’s shopping a delightful experience.

Godrej Properties Design studio in collaboration with Studio Lotus has reimagined the store design in line with the proposition of meeting the customers’ daily and special occasion needs.

Speaking on the launch of the flagship store in Worli, Managing Director, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Avani Davda said, “Godrej Nature’s Basket was and continues to be an iconic and much loved brand, owing to strong brand loyalty and equity among our customers. Our new brand promise manifests itself across various levels and will help us offer a more wholesome experience to our customers. The launch of the Worli store marks a milestone in our journey as it reflects the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Daily Food Delights’. We are excited to launch 6 to 8 more stores by the end of this financial year in the city. GNB is looking at scaling up its footprint to 60 – 70 stores by FY21.”

Chief Design Officer, Business Head – Vikhroli, Head of CSR & Sustainability, Godrej Properties Ltd, Anubhav Gupta said, “Our new refresh store experience is a unique example of innovation and collaboration at the Group between Godrej Properties and Godrej Nature’s Basket. Our in house GPL Design Studio partnered with Studio Lotus to reimagine the future of food retail in India to create a fresh, abundant and authentic neighbourhood shopping experience rooted in Godrej values and provenance for our valued customers.”

Speaking on the design philosophy of the Worli store, Principal, Studio Lotus, Pankhuri Goel said, “As a brand, Godrej Nature’s Basket epitomises freshness and abundance for us, which are the qualities we have tried to bring alive through the retail experience. The design of the store recalls the memories of our experience in the now nearly extinct neighbourhood kirana store, using nostalgic materials in a contemporary interpretation.”