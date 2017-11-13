Lux Industries teams up with Virat Kohli’s brand ‘One8’

Artimas Fashions Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lux Industries, acquired manufacturing and marketing rights for premium innerwear category for Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli’s brand One8. Lux will manufacture and market a unique collection of One8 branded socks, innerwear and sleepwear.

Lux Industries Ltd, known for its innovative and customer-demand driven product offerings, is on a persistent drive to disrupt the stereotype with pioneering initiatives in the organized innerwear category of the country. As a continuous strategic innovation, Artimas fashion a wholly owned subsidiary of Lux Industries is collaborating with Cornerstone Sport, the license owner of One8, to establish the brand as the most successful trendy innerwear brand for youth in the premium category. These products under the One8 brand name will be created in collaboration with Lux Industries, who will provide their knowledge and expertise in manufacturing, designing, marketing and retail for the brand.

“Lux Industries has one of the strongest capability in manufacturing and distribution channels within the organized innerwear segment in India. It is a strategic initiative as we have been consistently looking to associate our proficiency in manufacturing and marketing with premium brands in innerwear space. With One8, Lux Industries aims to disrupt the premium innerwear segment thorough innovative product offerings. We feel extremely confident that the distribution and resource strength of Lux Industries coupled with the youth appeal of Virat Kohli will make One8 the most preferred brand in the premium category for the youth of India in a couple of years”, said Senior Vice President, Lux Industries Ltd., Saket Todi.

The name of the collection, One8, is derived from Virat’s jersey number, 18 – a number that is special to him and which he holds in high regard. The One8 logo is also unique, quirky and stylish – reflective of Virat’s persona. Each piece of the One8 collection demonstrates his bold and dynamic personality while staying true to his passion of pursuing an active lifestyle. The premium innerwear, socks and sleepwear range to be manufactured by Lux Industries will incorporate One8’s subtle branding, look and feel emphasizing the simplicity of Virat’s personal style, while the dynamic colours of the products will be a reflection of Virat’s on-field persona. Brand One8 will aim at providing superior product quality coupled with comfortable feel that will grab instant attention of the youth.

Expressing his deep gratitude, Indian Cricket Team Captain, Virat Kohli commented, “With One8 we intend to make a substantial inroad in men’s premium innerwear segment and I am glad to partner with Lux Industries as they have the right expertise to augment growth. I am extremely passionate about One8 as a brand and now feel confident about establishing the brand and reaching out to the right audience in India and abroad.”

Speaking on the partnership Senior Vice President, Lux Industries Ltd, Udit Todi said, “Lux Industries’ plan to associate with Virat Kohli is to fill the need-based vacuum that is created in the premium innerwear category and with One8 we would be able to provide a perfect synergy to that requirement. We are glad to discover that our style towards building the brand is in perfect sync with Virat’s sentiments to nurture his brand. Through this partnership we wish to explore the territories unexplored and needs unmet.”